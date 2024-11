AN organ recital will take place as part of the St Giles Entertains series.

Former Liverpool Cathedral organist Daniel Bishop will perform at St Giles Church in Whittington on 30th November.

His Christmas is Coming performance will include everything from seasonal music to his own arrangement of Star Wars.

Tickets are £12.50 – which includes mulled wine and mince pies – and can be purchased from Kathryn on 07961 845433.