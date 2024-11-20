A BURNTWOOD construction business is celebrating after winning a regional award.

Keon Homes received the West Midlands Property Awards Property Deal of the Year accolade for its work on the £35million Port Loop project in Birmingham.

The company was praised by judges for kickstarting phases of development on the site which had been stalled for more than three years.

Richard Williams, managing director at Keon Homes, said:

“This was a very important deal for the business, so for it to be recognised by our peers is a very special feeling. “Port Loop is so important to the affordable housing scene in the city and this particular development proves what can be achieved when the right partnerships are in place and everyone pulls in the same direction, bringing their own specialist skills and knowledge to the table.”