THE number of emergency food parcels being given out in the local area has fallen.

Figures from the Trussell Trust, the organisation behind four local food banks collection points in the Lichfield District Council area, showed that between 1st April and 30th September 4,910 parcels were distributed.

The number is down from 5,906 during the same period last year.

But despite the year-on-year drop, the amount of emergency food parcels is still well above the 2018 figures where 1,006 were distributed.

The 2024 data comes as the Trussell Trust said the West Midlands had seen an 8% decrease in the use of food banks.

The charity said that while the fall was welcomed, there were still too many people – including more than 43,300 children – reliant on food banks.

In the Lichfield District Council area, 1,535 of the emergency food parcels went to kids.

Emma Revie, chief executive of Trussell Trust, said:

“The sheer numbers of people in the West Midlands still facing hunger and hardship is heartbreaking. This cannot go on and we refuse to stand by while so many of us are pushed to the brink, left without enough money to live on. “Our food banks are a lifeline, offering a warm welcome and space to be heard. They need everyone to play their part to move us towards ending the need for emergency food. “You can help make sure food banks can continue to provide warm, compassionate, practical support and advice this winter by volunteering, donating, fundraising or campaigning to help end hunger.”

The Trussell Trust said it expected the winter period to be busy once more for local food banks.

“The UK Government was elected with a manifesto pledge to end the need for emergency food and the time to act is now. “There have been promising steps, but we need a clearer plan with more decisive action to invest in our social security system, if we are to end hunger once and for all.”