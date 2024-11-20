A SHENSTONE garden centre is aiming to help people enjoy a blooming great festive season with tips on taking care of Poinsettias.

The Dobbies store has taken delivery of the popular seasonal plants in both red and coloured varieties ahead of the Christmas period – and says it expects them to sell out once more as people look to brighten their homes and businesses.

Plant buyer Claire Bishop said it was important to place Poinsettas in a bright spot, water them only when the soil is dry and use a liquid plant food.

“Poinsettias have been a Christmas staple for generations, adding a touch of nostalgia to the festive season, so we’re excited to welcome the delivery of 40,000 into our stores across the country to grow the festive cheer. “Our customers loved the colourful pink variety last year, so we’ve brought these back for 2024, along with white and classic red for those looking to create a classic Christmas display. “Whether they’re for decorating or gifting, Poinsettias are the perfect way to brighten up the season.”