THE popular Highly Strung Quartet will return to Lichfield for another evening of Christmas music.

The group will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 1st December.

They will play music from Christmas movies, carols and a number of festive pop hits.

Formed in 1997, the all-female quartet has developed a reputation for mixing classical music with other styles.

They have also performed on tours and TV shows with the likes of Will Young, Shakira, Rod Stewart, Il Divo, Robbie Williams, Elton John and Simply Red.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Highly Strung Quartet love to engage everyone in their music-making and we’re delighted to be welcoming these four fabulous musicians back to Lichfield once more.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.