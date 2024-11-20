A COUNCILLOR is urging people to play their part in improving biodiversity in Lichfield.

Cllr James Blackman, chair of Lichfield City Council’s climate change and biodiversity committee, said small changes in gardens could provide a real boost for insects and the wider ecosystem.

He said incorporating native plants and wildlife-friendly features would see residents able to enhance the city’s ecological footprint from their own gardens.

Cllr Blackman said:

“The environment is close to my heart and I am enthusiastic about enhancing Lichfield’s environmental goals. “There are already various projects focusing on this issue, but it is important to remember that residents can also play their part.”

Cllr Blackman said trees such as Alder and Hawthorn help to support more than 300 other species, while flowers such as Common Knapweed and Bird’s-foot Trefoil would provide essential nectar sources for bees and butterflies

“I’d also encourage residents to add insect hotels, log piles, and shallow water features to support insects, birds, and small animals. “These elements can be added year-round to encourage biodiversity. “Together, we can build a greener and more sustainable Lichfield, enhancing both our city’s beauty and its environmental impact. “Schools and community groups might be interested to know that they can get free tree packs from the Woodland Trust too.”