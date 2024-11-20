AROUND 40 new jobs are set to be created in Burntwood with the opening of a new supermarket

The proposals for a Lidl store received unanimous approval from Lichfield District Council’s planning committee.

The discount supermarket chain had applied for permission to build the new branch on land to the rear of the former Bridge Cross Garage site off Cannock Road.

It had been recommended for approval by council officers ahead of the meeting after a previous application to build a three-storey 78-bed care home on the site was refused for the site in 2022 and an appeal against the decision was dismissed last year.

The authority received two objections to the proposed store from members of the public. Resident Liam Perry said:

“Burntwood doesn’t need another supermarket when there are already two at different price points, many others in a small radius, and the progression towards online shopping. “We certainly don’t need another huge expanse of tarmac. This Lidl would only further prove the intention for Burntwood to become a retirement town for people who can no longer afford Lichfield.”

But Cllr Diane Evans told the meeting:

“This is welcomed by most people. It is an important development which is going to provide extra and slightly different things to the other supermarkets in the area.”

She questioned whether seven parking spaces for disabled customers would be sufficient though – and she also highlighted how busy the proposed access to the store already was, as it also served McDonald’s and Morrisons branches as well as a St Giles Hospice shop, restaurant and gym nearby.

“I hope we have something in that will ensure that the island in future is well-maintained because it was in a very bad state. It was done up but it didn’t last very long at all and it is again in a bad state. “I’m concerned about pedestrians and cyclists going round there. We owe it to people to make sure everything processes safely – a lot of people walk round that island.”

Cllr David Salter said he was “rather surprised – perhaps a little disappointed – to see that in a car park of 125 spaces there are only two electric points”, while Cllr Thomas Marshall asked what measures were being taken to support biodiversity.

Cllr Michael Galvin said:

“On the whole, with regards to the investment of this shop in Burntwood, it’s welcomed and there is a lot of excitement at the Lidl store being there. “There’s also excitement around the bakery – I haven’t experienced Lidl bakery but I look forward to it.”