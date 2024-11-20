STAFF from a Lichfield opticians have hit new heights to raise money for charity.

The trio from the city’s Specsavers branch took part in a sponsored skydive in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Store manager Sharon Bratt, hearing aid dispenser Sasha Palmer and dispensing optician Francesca Davis were joined by Amelia Long, the daughter of one of their store colleagues, to raise more than £4,000.

They opted to take on the challenge following Francesca’s own breast cancer diagnosis.

She said:

“In June 2022, I received the awful news that I had breast cancer and would need to undergo a mastectomy as soon as possible. “Nothing prepares you for that kind of news – it was devastating. “Thankfully, my surgery was successful and fortunately it hadn’t spread. I’ll be taking medication for another three years, but I’m grateful for every single day. “I’m so overwhelmed for the support from my fellow divers and we appreciate everyone who made a donation. “We’ve raised an amazing amount for a wonderful charity who combine both research and support to offer hope to people just like me.”

People can still sponsor the team via their JustGiving page.

Store manager Sharon said:

“This cause is extremely close to our hearts, so I’m thrilled that we were able to raise a total of £4,290. “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone in our local community that got involved and donated. “The skydive was incredible and we made memories that will last a lifetime.”