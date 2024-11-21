A DEVELOPER has taken steps towards a formal application for plans to build 500 new homes on land in Streethay.

Bloor Homes has made a screening opinion submission to determine whether the proposals should be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The land is to the north of the Roman Heights development in Streethay on a plot adjacent to the HS2 line which is currently under construction.

A planning statement said the developer hoped to put together a formal application in the near future.

“Bloor Homes intends to submit an outline planning application for the residential development of up to 500 dwellings in the coming months. “As such, a public consultation will shortly be undertaken in relation to the proposals, to allow the public to input into the proposals.”

The land is currently a field with a farm access track with a public right of way running along part of the boundary.

The planning statement added:

“The site is well located with access into the existing residential development which includes play, recreation and open space and a well-appointed local centre with uses including a cafe-bar, Co-op retail store and a primary school. “In terms of sustainable travel, Lichfield Trent Valley railway station is located within a five minute drive and 20 minute walk from the boundary of the site and there are bus routes within the area providing access into the larger settlements of Lichfield and Burton-upon-Trent. “The site itself does not have any relevant planning history and has been used as an agricultural field. The Masterplan proposes new vehicular and pedestrian access onto Thompson Way, with a secondary access through to Faraday Road. “It also incorporates new pedestrian and cycle routes through to the existing residential development and further approved residential development southwest of the site to ensure cohesiveness and integration with the strategic development area. “It also maintains the existing public right of way along the northern and western boundary of the site.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.