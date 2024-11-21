A BUSINESS helping people with hearing issues has opened its doors in Shenstone.

Steven Hale Hearing has moved to The Old Bank Vaults on Lincoln Croft after seeing an increase in the number of customers from the Lichfield area.

The audiologist business offers services including hearing tests, ear wax removal, syringing and tinnitus treatment.

A spokesperson said:

“Our whole site is dedicated to hearing to provide bespoke, expert services.

“People often know they are having issues with their hearing and need some help long before they actually find a solution – creeping up of the volume on the TV or difficulty with phone calls.

“We can now offer an expanded audiological menu, providing ear wax removal alongside ahearing health assessment, protective bespoke ear moulds, tinnitus advice and a huge range of hearing aids.”