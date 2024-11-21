INSPECTORS have praised a Burntwood school as a warm and welcoming place for pupils.

Ofsted visiting Springhill Primary Academy for an ungraded inspection following a previous good rating during their last visit in 2019.

They said the scale was maintaining standards set under the guidance of headteacher Jack Edwards.

The Ofsted report said:

“Springhill Academy has such a lovely warm, welcoming feel. “Pupils are happy at the school and they are proud to attend. They say that teachers are caring and are always there to help them. Pupils know who to talk to if they have any worries. As a result, they feel safe in school. “Pupils work with determination in the classroom and achieve well as a result. They have impeccable manners and greet visitors warmly. Pupils behave well and look after one other.”

The school was also praised for the effective use of technology and work to promote reading.

“Throughout school, books are carefully selected for the age and interests of the pupils. Teachers read to them regularly. “The school carefully builds upon and checks how well pupils learn phonics. Expertly trained staff deliver these phonics lessons daily. Any gaps in knowledge are swiftly identified and supported through regular catch-up sessions for those who need it. “Pupils in the school learn to read very well, including pupils with SEND.”

The full report can be seen on the Ofsted website.