YOUNG adults with disabilities and additional needs in Lichfield are enjoying a new allotment project after receiving a funding boost.

Liberty Jamboree has been given £1,000 for their initiative from the Staffordshire EnviroGrant Scheme, delivered by Staffordshire County Council in partnership with Veolia.

The group works with young adults aged 18 to 35 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and those facing neurodiverse barriers. Working with staff and volunteers on the allotment project, members learn new skills in planting and growing their own foods and cooking what they produce.

Tia Evans, from Liberty Jamboree, said:

“The grant has allowed us to buy resources, create a safe outdoor space and develop our members to become self-sufficient, while learning horticulture and having fun. We’re extremely grateful for the support and believing in the project.”

The Staffordshire EnviroGrant Scheme, which opened earlier this year, offers funding of up to £1,000 to not-for-profit organisations and community groups for projects that enhance waste and recycling efforts, improve the natural environment or raise awareness of environmental issues.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure, and climate change, said:

“It’s fantastic to see how the EnviroGrant scheme has enabled a local charity to create a space where young adults can learn to grow their own food and vegetables. “We’re delighted that the grant can provide local community groups with opportunities to enhance and learn from our environment.”