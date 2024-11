A BUSINESS is reminding local groups that they can book a community room to use for free.

The facility is available tat Central Co-op’s Lichfield funeral home.

A spokesperson said:

“This space is free to use – all we ask is you call us up and book in our diary. “It is suitable for all sorts of organisations, including knitting and meet up groups, coffee mornings and other groups.”

For more information call 01543 416660.