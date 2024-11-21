A LICHFIELD school is celebrating after its under 16 netball team was crowned Staffordshire champions for the second year in a row.

King Edward VI School took the honours in a tournament held at Denstone College earlier this month.

After losing their first game in the group stage, they won their second encounter 27-0 and then drew 10-10 with Kingsmead.

The results meant they progressed to the semi-final where they then saw off opponents from Newcastle-under-Lyme to set up a final encounter with St Joseph’s – the same team who had beaten them in the opening group game.

But with a place in the regional finals in January 2025 already in the bag, the King Edward VI School side produced a fine display to secure the county crown.