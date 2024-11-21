A COMMUNITY tennis scheme in Lichfield has been boosted by a new sponsorship agreement.

The Tennis for Free initiative will be backed by David Lloyd Lichfield in 2025.

The deal will ensure the coach-led group sessions can take place on Sundays in Beacon Park.

Andrew Lightbown, general manager at David Lloyd Lichfield, said:

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring Tennis For Free at Beacon Park for 2025. “It’s a fantastic initiative that makes tennis accessible to everyone. Supporting community programmes like this aligns perfectly with our values at David Lloyd – and we’re excited to help reach even more people in the coming year.”

Tennis for Free launched in 2016 in Lichfield and has since grown year on year, leading to the courts being resurfaced and more people than ever participating.

Paul Jessop, CEO of Tennis For Free, said:

“The Beacon Park scheme has been a huge success since 2016 and it’s amazing to see over 10,000 people benefiting from the programme so far. “Thanks to David Lloyd Lichfield, we’ll be able to keep offering free tennis sessions every Sunday for all ages and explore expanding the free tennis programme. “We’re so excited to see what 2025 will bring.”

For more details about Tennis For Free at Beacon Park and to book the sessions, visit the Tennis For Free website.