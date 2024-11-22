A CHARITY darts competition has raised £230 to support local ambulance staff.

The fundraiser was organised by the Lichfield and District Ladies Darts League.

An annual charity cup is played in memory of Mandy Perks who died eight years ago.

League chair Marion Toon said:

“Mandy’s husband Danny asked us if we would have a trophy in her memory and wanted any money raised to go West Midlands Ambulance Service’s hub in Lichfield.

“We raised £230 which has now been presented to them. I would like to thank all of the ladies in the league for their support.”