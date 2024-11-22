A LICHFIELD business has opened a special North Pole mailing service to help children send their Christmas list to Santa.

Howden Insurance is inviting local families to collect a special postcard to complete and post in their mailbox.

The free initiative will then see families able to access a downloadable template to send back to young letter writers.

Andrew Ellgood, branch manager at Howden Lichfield, said:

“We’re making it easier than ever for your little ones to share their wishes with Santa, so that he knows exactly what they’re hoping for this year – and to make the experience even more magical, they can also get a personalised response back from Father Christmas himself. “Our aim is to not just help children connect with Santa, but also help parents create those magical moments that make Christmas so special. “We know how busy the festive season can get, so our Santa letter service is designed to take some of the pressure off, giving families a chance to focus on making cherished memories together.”

For more details visit the Howden Insurance website.