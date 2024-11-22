GUESTS from Gibraltar have attended a twinning event in Lichfield.

The Citizens Advice Bureau delegation were welcomed to Lichfield District Council House by their local counterparts.

The event saw staff from Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire (CASES) meet with members of the Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau’s senior team to discuss sharing expertise and best practice.

The visitors then visited Lichfield Foodbank and the Gibraltar Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Ivan Navas, chairman of the Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau Board of Trustees, said:

“The excellent programme provided for our visit has enriched and strengthened our bond of friendship and cooperation as twinned entities. “We very much look forward to developing fruitful working relationships between the members of our respective organisations for the benefit of the communities we serve.”

John Griffiths, chair of Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire, added:

“We were delighted to host our twin colleagues from Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau to extend our hand of friendship, but more importantly to collaborate with the aim of benefiting both sets of communities and to twin individual staff and volunteers to exchange more detailed best working practice.”