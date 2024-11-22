IMMIGRATION officers have bailed a man after they visited a barbershop in Lichfield.

The individual was questioned after officials carried out an “intelligence-led” visit to Top Stylists on Tamworth Street this morning (22nd November).

A Home Office spokesperson confirmed one person at the premises did not have the right to work, but was not detained. He has been placed on immigration bail while his case progresses.

An illegal working civil penalty has also been served to the owner of the business.