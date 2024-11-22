A LICHFIELD school says an incident involving a former pupil has led to “lockdown procedures” being implemented.

The incident happened earlier today (22nd November) at Nether Stowe School.

In a letter to parents, the school said that no students or staff were at risk.

“Today we had a safeguarding concern which has led to us having to follow our lockdown procedures. “The situation was dealt with swiftly and has now been resolved. All students are safe and have been reassured that they can see any member of staff if they have any worries, “This was a safeguarding issue involving one former student. The lockdown lasted for around 30 minutes and no students or staff were at risk at any point. “We would also like to confirm that there were no weapons or drugs involved as we are aware there has been some speculation.”