LICHFIELD’S Christmas lights switch-on event has been postponed for a week.

It had been due to take place this Sunday (24th November), but will now take place on 1st December instead.

Lichfield City Council said it had made the decision due to poor weather being forecast over the weekend.

A spokesperson said:

“Following discussions with event stakeholders and professional advisors – and with public safety and a desire to provide a spectacular event forefront in our minds – it was clear that the forecast high winds rule out several elements of the event and put further elements in significant doubt. “We are very pleased to be able to confirm that we will be trying again though, and we hope that the weather on 1st December will be more favourable, allowing us to stage this much loved event which this year promises to be bigger and better than ever. “