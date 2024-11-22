THE line-up has been confirmed for the next outing of a Lichfield comedy club.

The Alter Comedy Club will be back at The Hub at St Mary’s on 4th December.

The evening will have Jake Lambert as MC, with Louise Young headlining off the back of support slots with the likes of Jason Manford and Alan Carr.

She will be joined on the bill by Preet Singh and Sarah Johnson.

Richard Poynton, producer of The Alter Comedy Club, said:

“As the chill of winter sets in, there’s no better way to warm up than with a trip to The Alter Comedy Club. “This December, treat yourself to a side-splitting comedy fix with top-notch performers. These shows are the perfect festive escape to brighten the long winter nights.”

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.