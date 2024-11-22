A CHRISTMAS Toy Appeal has been launched in Lichfield.

Donations are being accepted until 14th December for the event which sees gifts donated to local schools, families, refuges and community groups, as well as Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

It is organised by Elaine Hutchings BEM and sees collection points at locations across the city.

She said:

“With the support of everyone and local businesses, last year we sent out over £60,000 worth of gifts which was incredible.

“We are growing each year as we are identifying more and more families in need for so many different reasons.

“No child should go without a toy at Christmas, but the appeal is actually so much more than this. It is not just about the materialistic side of it.

“We all know children love to open a present with excited anticipation, but it’s about giving and sharing and a feeling of being a part of the celebrations. It enables parents to feel supported but more importantly, that the child feels included, thought of and loved.

“At this time of year it is important that we instil empathy and kindness, bringing a community together and showing our children that when we all come together we can achieve so much.

“I have had the pleasure of witnessing the joy of the children and families when they receive the donations and I know what it means to them. I cannot do what I do without all of the support and there is nothing more wonderful than watching a community come together.

“Christmas can be a very difficult time for some children and if a gift can bring a little bit of happiness then we have achieved our goal.”