POLICE are reminding Burntwood residents that they cannot report crimes at a base in the town.

Officers currently use the fire station, but say a number of locals have tried to visit the building to report incidents.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said residents should report incidents online, on the phone or at manned front desks in Cannock or Burton.

“The station is not an open enquiry office or front desk for members of the public – and local officers are not always in the station to speak to as they are out patrolling their patch and dealing with incidents. “If you wish to report an incident the local enquiry offices and front desks are at Cannock Police Station and Burton Police Station. “Other ways to report incidents are either online via the Staffordshire Police website, via 101 in a non-emergency situation and 999 in an emergency.”