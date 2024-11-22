A TRAIN operator is helping passengers to stay hydrated with new on-board water refill points.

Avanti West Coast, which serves Lichfield Trent Valley station on the West Coast Main Line, is introduced the feature on services as part of efforts to reduce single use plastic.

The free refill is being rolled out across the fleet following a successful trial.

Bob Powell, head of inclusive customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said:

“The water refill points are another example of how we are raising the bar for rail travel in the UK. “With many people now carrying their own water bottle, the opportunity to refill them free of charge, is part of our responsible business commitment to build a cleaner and greener railway, and significantly reduce single use plastic onboard our services.”

The water for the Pendolino refill stations is provided by Wenlock Spring.

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, said:

“We’re proud to have worked on the development of the onboard refill points with Avanti West Coast. “The water refill points dispense Wenlock Spring from reuseable bottles, which are returned to us for refilling time and time again.”