TRAIN passengers are being advised to check before they travel as Storm Bert sweeps across the country.

Network Rail said services between the Midlands and London could be disrupted tomorrow (23rd November) and Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Maintenance teams from Network Rail have also been put on standby at locations along the West Coast Main Line – which serves Lichfield Trent Valley station – to deal with any disruption.

Rebecca Rathore, Network Rail’s route strategy director for the North West, said:

“The cold snap has been here all week and we continue to have teams on standby ready to respond. “We are also expecting strong winds, which may mean speed restrictions on some routes and heavy rain and snow on higher ground. There may well be disruption to some services, so we’re asking passengers to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.”