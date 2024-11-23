A SPECIAL festive edition of the Burntwood Afternoon Cinema will be screened next month.

Burntwood Memorial Institute will show It’s A Wonderful Life on 10th December.

Paul Taylor, chair of Burntwood Memorial Community Association, said:

“We’re thrilled to offer this extra December screening alongside our regular monthly film.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy the festive season, and with special Christmas refreshments included in the ticket price, it promises to be a really memorable afternoon.”