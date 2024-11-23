AN MP has cut the ribbon as a business opened its doors in Lichfield.

The Mercia Distillery Spirits Barn has launched at Curborough Countryside Centre and offers locally-produced spirits, including their own artisan gin, whisky, ale and cheese.

The business will also offer experience sessions such tasting workshops and masterclasses.

Chris Albutt, from Mercia Distillery, said:

“Our goal was to create more than just a retail space – we wanted to offer a destination that could be enjoyed by visitors where they can relax, take away knowledge and a bottle of their favourite gin or they may explore and discover something entirely new. “This is about sharing our passion for spirits, celebrating the rich heritage and building stronger connections with our customers and the local community.”

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“It was a pleasure to open this new venue. Speaking to the people behind the business, it is clear that they are really passionate about bringing such an exciting enterprise to our area. “Looking at the fantastic produce they have on offer, I think I’ll be back here to buy some Christmas presents. I really hope this business thrives, everyone who can do should definitely check it out.”