A LOCAL hospital has received a gold award for the fifth year running for their work to support a national scheme.

Spire Little Aston received the Quality Data Provider accolade from the National Joint Registry – a body which monitors the performance of joint replacement procedures.

The information helps provide feedback on surgery as well as implant manufacturers.

Ed Ireland, Hospital Director at Spire Little Aston Hospital, said:

“Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all staff at Spire Little Aston Hospital take very seriously. “We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes for the benefit of joint replacement patients and we’re delighted to be awarded as a Quality Data Provider.”