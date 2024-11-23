A BURNTWOOD boxer has been forced to pull out of his next bout due to injury.

Troy Coleman had been due to take part in BCB Promotions’ Backlash event on 6th December.

But the company has confirmed that an injury in training has ruled the Midlands area middleweight champion out of the bout.

A spokesperson said:

“We are disappointed for Troy, and we wish him a speedy return to the ring soon. “The event will proceed as planned, with eight scheduled bouts featuring some of the best talent from across the UK. “Further updates on Troy’s condition and anticipated return will be provided as they become available.”