PROPOSALS have been put forward for work to convert an Armitage pub building into a residential property.

A planning application has been submitted for the site of Spode Cottage on the Rugeley Road.

If approved, work on the the Grade II listed two-storey building would be see the removal of some sections, including the flat roof toilet block and veranda.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal is effectively converting the existing property into a dwelling with minimum changes both internally and externally.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.