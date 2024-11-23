PROPOSALS have been put forward for work to convert an Armitage pub building into a residential property.
A planning application has been submitted for the site of Spode Cottage on the Rugeley Road.
If approved, work on the the Grade II listed two-storey building would be see the removal of some sections, including the flat roof toilet block and veranda.
A planning statement said:
“The proposal is effectively converting the existing property into a dwelling with minimum changes both internally and externally.”
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Remember it well as The Farm House restaurant when well heeled customers from Thorn were regular patrons. Shame it’s been left to deteriorate so long.