PEOPLE in Shenstone can raise any local concerns to police at a drop-in session.

Officers will be at Shenstone Community Library from 10.45am to midday today (23rd November).

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Please join me if you have a community concern, require advice of a policing nature or want me to be aware of something.

“If you would like to speak to me but are unable to attend, please email me on andrea.horsnall@staffordshire.police.uk.”