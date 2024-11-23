PEOPLE in Shenstone can raise any local concerns to police at a drop-in session.
Officers will be at Shenstone Community Library from 10.45am to midday today (23rd November).
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:
“Please join me if you have a community concern, require advice of a policing nature or want me to be aware of something.
“If you would like to speak to me but are unable to attend, please email me on andrea.horsnall@staffordshire.police.uk.”
Further surgeries will be held at the library on 14th December and 4th January.