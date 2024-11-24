A LOCAL derby will be on offer at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium as Lichfield City Ladies welcome Tamworth.

The home side go into the game on the back of a 5-1 cup defeat against Port Vale, but will be hoping to make it three wins from three league games so far this season when they return to action this afternoon (24th November).

City’s previous league encounter in a stop-start campaign saw them thump Eccleshall 4-1.

Standing in their way this afternoon will be a Tamworth side who have endured a tough season so far with no points from their opening four league fixtures.

The two teams have already met during this campaign, with City running out 3-1 victors in the reverse fixture back in October.

Kick-off today is at 2pm.