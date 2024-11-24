A GIG highlighting emerging artists from across the Midlands is returning to Lichfield.

Alex Ohm’s New Sounds is back at The Hub at St Mary’s on 6th December.

Bands on the pill this time around will be punk-indie five-piece Lydons, pop-punk outfit Little Juke and Coventry indie band The Mucks.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Along with Alex, we love to support emerging artists and this gig has a great line-up.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.