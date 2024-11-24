NEW figures have revealed that more than 8,500 young people took part in a summer activities programme across Staffordshire.

The Staffordshire Commissioner’s Space scheme aims to help reduce anti-social behaviour by working with organisations to offer sessions for those aged between eight and 17 during the school holidays.

It is funded by Proceeds of Crime funding with a contribution by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“It’s been great to see so many young people get stuck into Space events once again this year. “The programme provides an opportunity for children to meet new friends and try something new during the summer holidays. “A huge thanks to all partners that come together to facilitate the Space activities which help to reduce anti-social behaviour and make a positive difference in our communities. “I look forward to hearing more of the feedback from everyone who attended or supported this year’s programme, and I hope to see just as many young people enjoying Space next summer.”

Activities in the Staffordshire Space programme included archery, axe throwing, studio sessions, leisure centre passes and fishing.