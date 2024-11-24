HOMES in Elford are among those due to be given a boost by a scheme offering access to full fibre broadband.

It is part of new phase of the Government’s Project Gigabit programme to connect rural parts of Staffordshire to high-speed broadband connections.

The initiative is being supported by Staffordshire County Council through its own local scheme.

Cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change Cllr Simon Tagg said:

“Access to gigabit-capable broadband speeds is essential to our communities and businesses and so it’s excellent to see this extended by Openreach through Project Gigabit. “Faster broadband improves everyone’s day-to-day living, enabling people to access health, education, banking and leisure services and more. It is also critical for business operations, growth and increased productivity. “Our Superfast Staffordshire programme was a huge success and made a real difference over the last decade – now gigabit capable connection is the next step.”

Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant said:

“This major deal under Project Gigabit will deliver lightning-fast, ultra-reliable internet to hard-to-reach areas across the county. “The rollout will be a game changer for local communities – making it easier to stay in touch, log on at work or school, and support our mission to kickstart economic growth and maximise opportunities across UK.”