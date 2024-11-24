HOMES in Elford are among those due to be given a boost by a scheme offering access to full fibre broadband.

It is part of new phase of the Government’s Project Gigabit programme to connect rural parts of Staffordshire to high-speed broadband connections.

The initiative is being supported by Staffordshire County Council through its own local scheme.

Cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change Cllr Simon Tagg said:

“Access to gigabit-capable broadband speeds is essential to our communities and businesses and so it’s excellent to see this extended by Openreach through Project Gigabit.

“Faster broadband improves everyone’s day-to-day living, enabling people to access health, education, banking and leisure services and more. It is also critical for business operations, growth and increased productivity.

“Our Superfast Staffordshire programme was a huge success and made a real difference over the last decade – now gigabit capable connection is the next step.”

Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant said:

“This major deal under Project Gigabit will deliver lightning-fast, ultra-reliable internet to hard-to-reach areas across the county.

“The rollout will be a game changer for local communities – making it easier to stay in touch, log on at work or school, and support our mission to kickstart economic growth and maximise opportunities across UK.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments