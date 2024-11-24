A NEW initiative is aiming to highlight the challenges of those struggling with the cost of living crisis across Lichfield.

Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire and Lichfield Foodbank have been recording stories of hardship to create a tablecloth which has gone on display in the Guildhall until the end of December.

A spokesperson said:

“The Laying It All Out On The Table project highlights the devastating consequences of hardship in the district. “We wanted to collectively demonstrate why it’s so important for policy makers to ensure that welfare benefits cover the cost of essentials.”

Further initiatives are planned, with people invited to share their experiences of hardship by emailing research@casestaffs.org.uk.