THE boss of a Lichfield care business has urged families to make sure they only use regulated providers.

The warning comes after national media reports about a fake carer who was rumbled by the family of a man she was looking after.

Sara Bennett, the registered manager of local business Executive Carers, said there had also been examples of problems with unregulated providers closer to home as well.

“Our elderly population deserves the utmost respect and protection. Choosing a Care Quality Commission-regulated provider ensures that caregivers are held to the highest standards, safeguarding against potential exploitation. “At Executive Carers, we have witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of financial exploitation on seniors. By adhering to stringent regulatory standards, we strive to provide a safe and trustworthy environment for all our clients.”

Sara said it was important families were diligent in their planning for how older relatives are cared for.

“The safety and dignity of our elderly loved ones are paramount. By making informed decisions and choosing regulated providers, we can ensure they receive the care they deserve without fear of exploitation.”