SPEED camera vans across Staffordshire are being upgraded to allow them to capture vehicles travelling too fast in low light.

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership (SSRP) said the investment in new technology would mean speeding drivers could be caught on camera earlier and later in the day.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Dave Evans, who co-chairs the SSRP, said the new cameras would help reduce the danger caused by motorists travelling too fast.

“We know that speeding is one of the top contributory factors for fatal collisions. “The lack of visibility during the darker winter months adds to the risks posed to drivers themselves and other road users, especially children travelling to and from school. “By allowing us to tackle speeding even in low light conditions, these upgraded cameras will help to make our roads safer for everyone to use, whatever the time of year.”