POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Armitage.

It happened at 6.30am on Friday (22nd November) at the junction of New Road and Hood Lane.

The crash invovled a red Ford Fiesta, a red Toyota Aygo and a blue Transit Connect van.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The drivers of the Fiesta and the Aygo were taken to hospital as a precaution, while the driver of the van was checked over at the scene. No-one else was involved.



“We are keen to speak to anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help collision investigators.”

Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting incident 86 of 22nd November.