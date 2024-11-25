A LICHFIELD school has appointed a new headteacher.

Kirsty Jones will take up the role at Nether Stowe School, which has been without a permanent occupant since the departure of Glyn Langston-Jones in May.

The position had been due to be taken up by Seema Purewal, but she opted not to take up the post just weeks before a scheduled start date earlier this month.

But the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership’s CEO Richard Gill has confirmed a new appointment has been made.

“Kirsty brings over 20 years of committed leadership experience in a range of different settings, including mainstream, special schools and alternative provision. “She is an experienced headteacher and executive headteacher. Kirsty has also been a director of post-16 and has led on teaching and curriculum and assessment. She has a strong track record and is known for driving excellence.”

The new headteacher is currently working as an executive school improvement advisor.

Mr Gill added:

“Kirsty has supported a range of schools on their improvement journey. I know she is looking forward to leading a school once again.”

Nether Stowe School’s new headteacher will take up her role on 10th February 2025.