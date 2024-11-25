A LORRY driver watching a video on his mobile phone was among those caught in an operation by Staffordshire Police.

Officers used an unmarked HGV as part of the Operation Tramline crackdown on dangerous driving habits.

The elevated position allowed police to spot drivers using mobile phones or not wearing seatbelts.

One man was spotted watching a video and scrolling through TikTok while behind the wheel of a HGV on the M6 Toll, causing him to swerve across lanes of the motorway.

The operation saw 63 traffic offence reports for issues such as excess speed, driving without due care and attention and having no insurance.

A total of 35 drivers were dealt with for using mobile phones, while 28 people were detected with seatbelt offences. Three vehicles were also seized.

Inspector Jody Cruxton said:

“Operation Tramline enables us to proactively identify and deal with some of the leading causes of death and serious injury collisions on our roads. “In 2023, 45 people sadly lost their lives on roads in Staffordshire. This is why the road crime team and partners are so committed to working proactively to enforce and promote road safety.”