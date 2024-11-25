PASSENGERS are being warned that disruption to train services due to flooding is set to continue.

Northampton station has been closed today (25th November) leading to changes and cancellations on the West Coast Main Line, which serves Lichfield Trent Valley station.

Network Rail says the flooding will see the route closed again on Tuesday while engineers work to clean up and repair flood-damaged tracks and signals.

Operators London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast are diverting some trains, while road replacement services are also in place on part of the route to and from London Euston.

Gary Walsh, from Network Rail, said the earliest trains would begin running through the entire route again would be Wednesday morning:

“We’re working as quickly as we can to clean up and repair damaged rail equipment after major flooding through Northampton station following Storm Bert. “Due to the scale of damage caused to our signalling system by the flooding, we expect the railway to remain shut throughout Tuesday and urge passengers to check with National Rail Enquiries for alternative journey options. “We’re really sorry to everyone affected.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:

“I am sorry for the continued disruption to journeys following the severe flooding of the railway in the Northampton area. “I would urge all customers travelling with us on Tuesday to check their journeys before setting out as a revised timetable will be in operation, with rail replacement transport in operation on some parts of the network.”