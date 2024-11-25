TRADING Standards officials are urging people across Staffordshire to shop safely during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Consumers across the country are expected to spend big on a range of items during the sale periods on 29th November and 2nd December.

But shoppers are being reminded to do their homework and use tools such as price comparison sites to make sure the deal is as good as it’s being made out to be.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Most purchases are trouble-free – and you can definitely pick up some bargains on Black Friday. “But it pays to be vigilant, do your research and know your legal rights.”

Cllr Wilson also warned people to be on the lookout for people looking to cash in through scams.

“It’s become a really popular shopping weekend, but unfortunately criminals have also caught on to this. “Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true – retailers rarely discount heavily on best-selling products. “Watch out also for counterfeit goods and if buying online from websites you’ve never shopped from before, check they are legitimate. All online retailers should have ownership and address details included. These are required by law and are often missing from overseas websites masquerading as UK-based. “Check also that they allow returns. Most goods sold online come with a 14-day cooling-off period that allows a full refund if you change your mind about a purchase. Avoid websites that don’t mention this. “Following our tips should help people to shop safely and confidently.”

For further advice on consumer rights, call Citizens Advice free on 0808 223 1133.