A BUILDING and garages in Hopwas could be demolished to make way for two new homes if plans are approved.

The development is being proposed for 39 Hints Road.

A planning statement said two new four-bedroom properties were being planned for the site along with integral garages and parking.

“The development makes efficient use of a large plot of land and provides high quality, modern family housing to a good design. “The proposal will not fundamentally place any further pressure on the existing village infrastructures but will generate further income in the form of local and county rates. “Also family homes will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the local village school and local amenities.”

