REHEARSALS are underway for a new production from Lichfield Operatic Society.

The group will bring Anything Goes to the Lichfield Garrick between 8th and 12th April 2025.

The lyrics and music of Cole Porter will be brought to life by the cast as they perform the likes of I Get A Kick Out of You, You’re the Top and Anything Goes.

A spokesperson said:

“A hilarious shipboard romp, Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner SS American, where nightclub singer and evangelist Reno Sweeney is on route from New York to England. “Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt – but the problem is Hope is engaged. “Joining this on-board love triangle on the luxury liner is a second-rate conman named Moonface Martin. With the help of elaborate disguises and tap-dancing sailors, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.”

Tickets start at £24 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.