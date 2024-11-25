THE interim CEO of St Giles Hospice has been handed the role on a permanent basis.

Elinor Eustace had previously been deputy CEO of the Whittington-based charity before stepping up following the departure of Andrew Harkness in June.

The board of trustees at St Giles Hospice has now confirmed Elinor in the role permanently.

Chair Robin Vickers said:

“The appointment has been made following a robust and thorough recruitment process, open to candidates both internally and externally. “Elinor has been instrumental in leading our transformation programme and implementing changes to drive the hospice forwards for a sustainable future. “On behalf of the board of trustees, I’d like to thank everyone at St Giles for supporting Elinor during the interim period. “It has been an incredibly challenging time for colleagues across the hospice and the leadership Elinor has demonstrated has commanded exceptional professionalism from colleagues. “Elinor’s work has been exemplary since she joined us nearly seven years ago and experience and expertise will help us build on our successes as a hospice and support the continued delivery of the transformation programme.”

The hospice is currently battling to tackle a funding gap which has seen it confirm a number of redundancies and bed closures.

Elinor said:

“During the seven years I have been at St Giles, we’ve faced some incredibly difficult challenges. “Since I have held the position of interim CEO for the last six months, we have had to make significant changes in response to the national hospice funding crisis, and to reduce our organisational annual budget deficit of £1.5 million each year. “It’s been one of the toughest times I’ve ever known at the hospice but I am committed to developing our future direction as an organisation to achieve financial sustainability for the long-term future of St Giles that puts patients and their families at the heart of everything we do. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our exceptional staff and volunteers to deliver outstanding care and want to take this opportunity to thank our valued supporters who help to raise vital funds to ensure we can care for local patients and their families.”