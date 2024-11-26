CHASETOWN will return to cup action as they head to Uttoxeter Town for a midweek clash.

The Scholars will make the trip this evening (26th November) for their Walsall Senior Cup First Round tie as they continue their bid to reach another cup final at the Bescot.

Mark Swann’s men defeated AFC Wulfrunians on penalties in their previous fixture in the competition, but go into the game off the back of a disappointing 4-3 defeat to Stalybridge Celtic at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the hosts have struggled for form in the tier below Chasetown, seeing them fall to bottom of the Midland Football League Premier Division – and they lost 2-1 to Atherstone Town in their previous outing.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.