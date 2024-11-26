LICHFIELD City Ladies produced a top-notch performance to beat local rivals Tamworth 6-0.

Saddi Shan got the scoring underway with the opener just after the half-hour mark.

Loren Cooper and Shelbie Cartwright added to the tally before half time as the hosts took complete control of the encounter

The second half saw Shan double her account just minutes after the restart before Courtney Dilger added number five with an hour played.

Cartwright also completed her brace as City ran out comfortable winners and climbed to third in the table.

The match also saw new signing Fleur Johnson-Derrick make her debut in goal after joining from Alvechurch.