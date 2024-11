A LICHFIELD student is celebrating after winning her sixth Midlands Irish dancing championship title.

Heidi Hawkes scooped the crown at a competition in Birmingham over the weekend.

The King Edward VI School student from across the region to win the Under 16 Oireachtas title.

As well as her own success, the 16-year-old was able to celebrate as two of her team-mates from Glendarragh Academy also finished on the podium at the competition to qualify for the World Championships in Dublin next year.